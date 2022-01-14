Teachers to throw away bicycles and trouser pegs – Bally Govt

A WHOOPING 10,000 teachers will effectively be promoted to higher pay grades, President Hakainde Hichilema’s Minister of Education has announced.

In a move which is sure to improve teachers’ pockets and enable them afford luxuries like Toyota Spacio instead of Eagle Bicycles, Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima has said that all teachers who upgraded their qualifications from certificate to degree would be promoted to new pay grades.

Syakalima has added that aside from the 10,000 promotions, an extra 30,000 unemployed teachers will have a chance to graduate from begging for a sip of tujili-jili to being employed and pensionable civil servants who can also buy a Mosi as cold as UTH mortuary.

Meanwhile, in a survey done by #Kalemba, most wives of the degree holder teachers currently getting Diploma salaries have thanked the Bally government for rescuing them from soya chunks and kaloba adding that they now look forward to affording beef and a packet of Bistol.

Credit: Kalemba

