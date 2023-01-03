TEACHERS URGED TO TEACH AGGRESSIVELY AS AUTOMATIC PROGRESSION EXPIRES

By Brian Hantuba

Some residents of Southern Province have urged teachers to intensify teaching to ensure that pupils are ready to progress to higher grades following the cancellation of automatic progression from primary to secondary education.

Last week, Education Minister Douglas Syakalima directed the Examinations Council of Zambia – ECZ to introduce a fail grade – saying the current system which allows even learners who underperform to progress to Grade Eight must be terminated.

A Monze resident, Jasper Hibajene welcomed the directive however recommending that it be followed up by additional directives aimed at compelling teachers to spend more time with learners.

He alleges that teachers in rural areas have ventured into transport business, which has seen them spend little time with learners in favor of ferrying people and good into urban areas.

Hibajene is saddened by the development, saying it deprives learners of valuable time they need to acquire the education they need to pass their exams.

Another Monze Resident Costa Muchanga charges that parents must also take an interest in the education of their children if they are to progress into higher grades.

Calling in on Byta FM’s Cuundu Caitwa, Muchanga said some parents in rural areas are only concerned with marrying off their daughters, and as such do not encourage them to study.

Erica Sibukaye in Monze’s Kasiya Area called on the Monze District Education Board to encourage the hosting of Parent Teacher Committee meetings so that grievances that parents and teachers have can be addressed.

