TEACHING SERVICE COMMISSION EMBARKS ON EXERCISE TO OFFLOAD OVERSTAFFED SCHOOLS WITH EXCESS TEACHERS IN LUSAKA

By Lukundo Nankamba

The Teaching Service Commission has embarked on an exercise aimed at offloading overstaffed schools with excess teachers in Lusaka District.

Speaking when Commission Chairperson Daphne Nawa paid a courtesy call on Lusaka District Commissioner Rosa Zulu at her office today, Mrs. Nawa explained that due to the free education policy, most schools are occupied and require more teachers.

Mrs. Nawa notes that there are considerable staffing imbalances between rural and urban schools in Zambia and that rural schools have an average of four vacancies while urban schools are average overstaffed by four teachers.

And Lusaka District Commissioner Rose Zulu says most teachers have been requesting to be transferred from rural to urban areas, a situation she says should not be condoned as all leaners require quality education and has appealed to the Commission to ensure there is a balance of teachers in schools across the country.

PHOENIX NEWS