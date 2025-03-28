TEACHING SERVICE COMMISSION MAINTAINS RECENT TEACHER RECRUITMENT WAS MERIT-BASED

The Teaching Service Commission has maintained that the recent recruitment of 4,200 teachers was based on merit, qualifications, and quality.

Commission Chairperson Daphne Chimuka says contrary to public assertions that the recruitment was not transparent, the primary goal was to provide qualified teachers for students, rather than simply offering jobs to teachers.

Mrs. Chimuka explains that the commission ensures teachers with relevant degrees are deployed to schools in need of specific subjects, such as mathematics or geography.

In an Interview, she has urged patience, advising those who feel left out to wait until the replacement list is released.

Mrs. Chimuka has further challenged those accusing the Commission of not conducting the recruitment process in a transparent manner to investigate the recruitment process at their respective district levels to understand the methods used.

PN