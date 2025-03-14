Tears Flow As Beloved Digital Creator Alysha Burney Passes Away At 24

The online world is mourning the sudden loss of Alysha Burney, a vibrant digital creator with over 5 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, who tragically passed away in her sleep on March 2 while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas.

Just one day shy of her 25th birthday, the news, confirmed by Fox4DC, has left fans reeling and sparked a global wave of tributes.

Alysha’s family, led by her brother Charles Burney, broke the heartbreaking news, revealing she succumbed to an asthma attack.

Charles went on to take a firm stand against the vicious rumors flooding social media about the cause of death.

“She does not do drugs. She was a self-loving and happy individual who cherished her life and was looking forward to the upcoming year’s plans. She was in Mexico to celebrate her birthday. She was a very classy young woman,” he said.

“There’s a spread of misinformation online, stating different things based on speculation. These sources lack credibility and should not be believed. My sister did not engage in environments that would lead to such situations,” Charles added.

Alysha was more than a social media star—she was a trailblazer. With a Bachelor of Science in Digital Media Production and ambitions for a graduate degree, she blended beauty, brains, and heart.

Fans are flooding her platforms with love—sharing throwback clips, heartfelt captions, and praise for her authenticity.

One follower wrote, “She was that girl who made us laugh when the world felt heavy. She didn’t just entertain, she empowered.”

Alysha Burney was a blueprint— for Black girls breaking into media, for creatives wielding their voice as power, and for anyone needing to feel seen.