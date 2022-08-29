TECHNICAL ERROR CAUSED THE NYAU DANCER TO FALL-CHIEF CHANJE

As Chief Chanje as well as a Secretary of Cultural Committee in Mkaika Katete. Firstly, I want to clear out to the general public over what happened during Kulamba Traditional Ceremony on 27.08.2022 over Gologolo (Nyau Dancer) which fell down from the top during the ceremony.

Fake rumours are being put on social media, TV, Radios and different platforms sayings that he was badly injured, he broke the bones, he died, he is in Hospital NO.

Take it from us,because we are the ones who are looking after Gulewamkulu during Kulamba ceremony.

Everything is Ok and there is nothing like that which people are saying.

Our technician who was incharge at that time in our control room, was abit busy with other things in the same room and that’s why Gologolo fell down but everything is fine but Let’s All remember that Gulewamkulu is the master piece of all the dances in the world awarded by UNESCO.