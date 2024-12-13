TEEN FINGERS 4 LUANGWA COPS WHO ASSAULTED HER WHILE DRUNK IN DETENTION



FOUR police officers from Luangwa Police Station are under investigation for allegedly raping an 18-year-old teenager who was apprehended for idol and disorderly conduct.



According to a police statement, the incident reportedly took place between 22:00 hours December 8 and midnight, December 9, after the officers allegedly apprehended the victim outside River Spot Bar in Luangwa’s Kambolozo Compound.



The officers accused in the case include Chief Inspector Kebby Hamainde, Sergeant Cuthbert Monde, Constable Morgan Muleya, and Constable Crispin Mutale Chunda.



Preliminary investigations indicate that Sergeant Monde and Constable Chunda apprehended the victim on charges of idle and disorderly behaviour while she was allegedly in a drunken state.



The victim was reportedly taken to Luangwa Police Station, where she was made to sit in a parked car.



It is alleged that Constable Chunda initiated sexual acts with the victim, followed by Sergeant Monde and Constable Muleya.



Chief Inspector Hamainde is accused of later escorting the victim to Nyabota Lodge, where he allegedly booked a room and sexually assaulted her.



The victim has since filed a formal statement implicating all four officers and has undergone a medical examination.



“The accused officers have been detained and are in custody. Investigations are ongoing to ensure that all facts are thoroughly examined,” Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated



“The Zambia Police Service treats allegations of this nature with the utmost seriousness and assures the public that no effort will be spared in ensuring justice is served.”



He added that the police remained committed to upholding the rule of law and maintaining public trust. Therefore, Hamoonga stressed that any officer found culpable of such a heinous crime will face the full weight of the law.



“There is no place in our service for those who violate the rights of the very citizens they are sworn to protect,” cautioned Hamoonga.



Kalemba