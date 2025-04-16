TEEN KILLED IN GRAVEYARD FIGHT OVER CANNABIS DURING FUNERAL PREPARATIONS



WHAT started out as funeral preparations has turned tragic after 19-year-old boy from Luanshya died following a violent altercation at a local graveyard.



Kelvin Chanda lost his life after a fight erupted between two rival gangs while they were gathered to help dig a grave for the sister of a friend.



The funeral turned tragic when a disagreement over cannabis escalated into violence.



Copperbelt police commanding officer Pathias Siandenge confirmed the incident, stating it occurred on April 14 around 11:00 hours in Luanshya’s Mpatamatu area.



“Brief facts of the matter are that the two rival groups went to Mpatamatu grave yard to dig a grave for the late Ms Chongo who is a sister to one of their friends. While there, the group from Section 26 and 27 started smoking dagger,” he said.



He said one boy from Section 22 approached to ask for some of the cannabis, which led to an argument between the groups.



Mr Siandenge said the confrontation quickly escalated into a physical fight, and Kelvin became a victim of the violence.



“Kelvin Chanda was beaten and was rushed to Roan Antelope Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Police were alerted and rushed to the scene via Roan Hospital and confirmed the report,” he said.



He added that no arrests have been made yet as investigations are underway.



