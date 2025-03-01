Teenage girl attempt suicide due to bullying



A 17-year-old girl, who had been subjected to bullying at a secondary school in the Ehekweni Region of KwaZulu-Natal, attempted to take her own life following the torment.





On Thursday, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) received multiple distress calls regarding a young girl found unconscious at her home.



Emergency responders, including paramedics and Reaction Officers, arrived at the scene at 16h55 and discovered the girl lying on the floor.





As paramedics worked to stabilize her, her mother informed the officers that her daughter had been relentlessly bullied, including multiple assaults by other learners at school over an extended period.



One of the incidents had been recorded on a mobile phone and went viral on social media.





The mother shared that when she returned home from work, she called out to her daughter, a Grade 11 learner, to let her inside.



After failing to get a response, she forced the door open and found her daughter on the kitchen floor with self-inflicted wrist injuries and several bottles of pills nearby.





Paramedics quickly transported the girl to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.