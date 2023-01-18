TEENAGER COMMITS SUICIDE FOLLOWING QUARREL WITH SIBLINGS OVER BATHING WATER

A 14 year old boy has ended his life by hanging oneself over a trivial matter.

The teenager took the extreme step following a quarrel with his siblings who denied him access to bathing water.

Muchinga Province deputy Commissioner of Police, Stephen Makoyo has identified the deceased as Maybin Musukwa, a grade five pupil at Katanga Primary School in Bayama village, Mafinga district.

Mr. Makoyo tells Nakonde FM News in a statement that on Monday this week the deceased together with his siblings were sent by their Sister-In-law, who had remained taking care of the minors in absence of their parents who had left for a funeral, to fetch water for home use which he refused and remained home.

“When his friends returned with water when they wanted to prepare for school, Maybin joined them as he wanted to get water which he refused to fetch, the now deceased differed and fought with his siblings as he got violent and insulted his sister in law who did not respond, He left the house and did not return home that evening.” Mr Makoya explained.

Makoye further says after the return of the parents, the sister in law explained the ordeal, prompting his parents to enquire of his whereabout.

He says the body of the deceased was discovered by his younger brother about 20 kilometers from their home hanging from a tree using fibre ropes.

“Officers booked their way to Banyama village and found the body hanging in the tree, the family has been advised to proceed with the barrier and an enquiry into the matter has been opened”. Mr. Mayoka added.