Teenager Convicted For Killing Father, Stepmother, Three Siblings

A 17-year-old Alabama boy has been convicted of capital murder for gunning down his dad, three siblings, and stepmom at age 14.

Mason Sisk, who is now 17, was convicted on Thursday after the jury handed down the guilty verdict for the 2019 murders.

According to Dailymail, He will be sentenced on July 25 and faces life in prison for the brutal act. Although a clear motive has not been determined, jurors were shown a video on Wednesday of Sisk admitting to the murders and saying he was ‘fed up of all the fighting.

Sisk, 14-year-old at the time, murdered his family while they slept on September 2, 2019, in their home near the Tennessee border after he found out his stepmother was not his biological mother.

On the day of the alleged crimes, around 11pm on September 2, 2019, Sisk had called 911 to report a shooting.

The then-14-year-old boy initially told responding deputies that he had been in the basement of his family’s home in the 2500 block of Ridge Road in Elkmont when he heard gunfire upstairs.

According to investigators, Sisk later confessed to killing his family and led officers to the murder weapon, a 9mm pistol, which was legally held at the residence.

The victims of the shooting were identified as his father, John Sisk, 38; his stepmother, Mary Sisk, 35; his two half-brothers, six-month-old Colson and six-year-old Grayson, and his half-sister Aurora, aged five.

Sisk’s cousin Daisy McCarty told the station WAFF in 2019 that she believed the killings were sparked by a revelation that Mary Sisk was not his birth mother.

‘He didn’t know any different of who his mom was. And they just recently told him, and I think that’s really what triggered the little boy, to be honest with you,’ she said.

Sisk also had been acting out in the months preceding the murders by burning live animals and breaking into his school, she said.