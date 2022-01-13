RAPHAEL Nakacinda has again earned a seat on the concrete floor of the police cells after addressing the Head of State in degrading language.
Nakacinda, who is Tonga and Nyanja, in trying to practice some Bemba told the Head of State through the media to sit his backside down (teka amatako panshi) and think before doing anything.
While his remark in some liberal countries may have passed without police getting involved, highly religious and moralizing Zambians raised in arms calling on the police to correct Nakacinda from his dark path of insults against the Head of State.
Members of the public having being recording videos pleading with the police to bring Nakacinda to face the colonial era defamation laws or else they would take the law into their own hands.
With his famed binoculars strapped to his neck, Nakacinda was shepherded to the cells awaiting a court appearance.
Nakacinda becomes the second Tonga politician to get in trouble with Bemba sayings after then opposition MP Garry Nkombo was censured by the Speaker for telling an MP ‘Chikala panshi’ instead of ‘ikala panshi’ with the former being deemed an insult.
Kalemba January 13, 2022
In 2020, whilst campaigning for “Big Mule” in the Lukashya constituency by-election, UPND President, Hakainde Hichilema encouraged his supporter to tell PF leaders going to bribe them by saying to them “”CHIKAKA NAKULYAMO!” . No one was arrested then for this profanity in the use of the local language. Today, police have arrested Nakachinda for speaking to Mapoloto residents by telling leaders in government to sit down and address the cost of living with the words ” Ba Hakainde na government yenu mutekeko amatako panshi mutampe ukutontonkanya…” Indeed, Nakachinda has used crude language the same way HH did in 2020. If we expect others to use decent language towards us when in power, we should lead by example by doing the same whilst we are in opposition. If it is wrong now for Nakachinda to use crude language in addressing those in government, it was also wrong then for HH to use crude language in addressing those who were in government. HH and his government cannot now begin to make exceptions for themselves. Please, release Nakachinda and begin to reflect on what you do towards others.
I meant to write “CHIKALA NAKULYAMO” as was reported to have been said by UPND President Hakainde Hichilema in apparent reference to PF leaders.