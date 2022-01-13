RAPHAEL Nakacinda has again earned a seat on the concrete floor of the police cells after addressing the Head of State in degrading language.

Nakacinda, who is Tonga and Nyanja, in trying to practice some Bemba told the Head of State through the media to sit his backside down (teka amatako panshi) and think before doing anything.

While his remark in some liberal countries may have passed without police getting involved, highly religious and moralizing Zambians raised in arms calling on the police to correct Nakacinda from his dark path of insults against the Head of State.

Members of the public having being recording videos pleading with the police to bring Nakacinda to face the colonial era defamation laws or else they would take the law into their own hands.

With his famed binoculars strapped to his neck, Nakacinda was shepherded to the cells awaiting a court appearance.

Nakacinda becomes the second Tonga politician to get in trouble with Bemba sayings after then opposition MP Garry Nkombo was censured by the Speaker for telling an MP ‘Chikala panshi’ instead of ‘ikala panshi’ with the former being deemed an insult.

Kalemba January 13, 2022