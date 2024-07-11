TELECOMS SECTOR SUFFERS IMPACT OF POWER OUTAGES

THE Global System for Mobile Communication Association of Zambia (GSMAZ) says the telecommunications sector has negatively been affected by the current prolonged load-shedding affecting the country.

In a statement yesterday, GSMAZ explained that the majority of over 3,500 towers (belonging to all the three mobile network providers) are connected to the national electricity grid.

The statement said although back-up power is available through generators at the sites where the towers are located, in instances where there is electricity downtime and extended load-shedding hours, the provision of quality service is compromised.

Daily Mail