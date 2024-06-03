TELL ME WHAT I STOLE – ECL TELLS HH
FORMER President Edgar Lungu has told the Voice of America (VOA) that is wrong for President Hakainde Hichilema to continue calling him and senior leaders of the Patriotic Front (PF) thieves without telling Zambians what he had stolen while in government.
Former President Lungu said he had been one of Zambia’s top lawyers and had handled high-profile cases from as far back as 1991 and had been President of Zambia for seven years and made his money legitimately.
“I made my money, that I can tell you and slowly, I brought my children into business and they started working on their own and so did my wife. I was one of the top lawyers. So, how we acquired that money, the wealth is there for everyone to see. There is a track record from my practice as a lawyer, way up to my political time. These things do not come over night https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/
Is HH the cpurts? Is HH law enforcement?
Mr. Lungu should not act like a “kaponya” he is a lawyer and knows how the law works.
Why is he making suggesting that “due process” will prove.
Primea facae the facts lead to what is being suggested.
His wife and kids have assets that they can not explain. One daughter has admited that its her father that gave her the money. We keeping running around in circles. Let them admit to the facts.
Their aquired wealth has to have a logical explaination. And already the suggestion leads to him.
Let it be on record. So that its a matter of recors and fact. Then law enforcement will follow the facts to their end. These “marketeer” tantruns dont help him, more so if he has nothing to hide.
There outburst are what James Hadley Chase wrote about in “Guilty are afraid”. Even those that are trolling him and egging him on. You are just as guilty as he is…ba mu shaninan bwali. Go out there and do an honest days work for once in your lives….wanting to live off the hard work of others?