TELL ME WHAT I STOLE – ECL TELLS HH

FORMER President Edgar Lungu has told the Voice of America (VOA) that is wrong for President Hakainde Hichilema to continue calling him and senior leaders of the Patriotic Front (PF) thieves without telling Zambians what he had stolen while in government.

Former President Lungu said he had been one of Zambia’s top lawyers and had handled high-profile cases from as far back as 1991 and had been President of Zambia for seven years and made his money legitimately.

"I made my money, that I can tell you and slowly, I brought my children into business and they started working on their own and so did my wife. I was one of the top lawyers. So, how we acquired that money, the wealth is there for everyone to see. There is a track record from my practice as a lawyer, way up to my political time. These things do not come over night