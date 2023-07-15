TELL US DETAILS OF DEBT RESTRUCTURING DEAL – MUCHINDU

By Michael Nyumbu

CHOMA based Senior Citizen Jonathan Muchindu has asked the government to disclose to the nation the contents of the recently secured debt restructuring deal.

In an interview with Byta FM Zambia News, Muchindu remarked that the Zambians are celebrating the debt restructuring deal without knowing the full contents of the agreement.

He believes that it is important for citizens to ask questions such as how long the deal is going to last as this may have an effect on their livelihoods in future.

Muchindu says government should also inform citizens whether they should expect a hike in prices of commodities due to its efforts in sustaining the debt.

He says this will enable Zambians prepare their minds for the changes that may come as a result of the introduction of the debt restructuring deal.

Meanwhile, Good Governance Activist Wesley Miyanda says government needs to take advantage of the debt restructuring deal to set up a proper base for the country to benefit fully from its resources.

He argues that Zambia’s economic growth is dependant on full exploitation of its natural resources, with Zambians having a shareholding in critical industries such as Mining.

