Tems Stuns Fans With Debut Album “Born in the Wild” Ahead of Global Tour

Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer Tems has just unveiled her highly-anticipated debut album, Born in the Wild.

Released on June 7, 2024, through RCA Records and Since ’93, this album marks a significant milestone in her musical journey, showcasing her extraordinary talent and versatility.

Tems, known for her captivating blend of R&B, Afro-pop, and Afrobeats, continues mesmerising fans with her unique sound.

Born in the Wild is a stunning collection of 18 tracks highlighting her ability to seamlessly transition between genres, creating a rich tapestry of Afro Soul, Afro-Pop, and Afrobeats. This album is a testament to her creativity and mastery in the music industry.

Fans eagerly awaited the release of Born in the Wild, especially after the success of the lead singles Me & U and Love Me JeJe, which dropped on April 25, 2024. These tracks set the stage for the album’s arrival, generating buzz and anticipation among her growing global fanbase.



In Born in the Wild, Tems collaborates with notable artists, including American rapper and record producer J. Cole and Nigerian music prodigy Asake. These collaborations bring a dynamic edge to the album, further enhancing its appeal and showcasing Tems’ ability to create magic with other talented musicians.

The album’s release is perfectly timed as Tems prepares for her first world tour, aptly named the “Born in the Wild World Tour.”

This tour, which kicks off on June 12 and runs through November 15, will take Tems to various continents, including Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, and several African countries. Fans worldwide are eagerly looking forward to experiencing her electrifying performances live.