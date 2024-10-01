Ten Hag to remain with Man Utd despite heavy defeat to Spurs

Manchester United is poised to retain manager Erik ten Hag for their upcoming matches against Porto and Aston Villa this week despite suffering a disappointing loss to Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The team has struggled this season, currently sitting in 12th place in the Premier League.

Several high-ranking sources within Manchester United have informed BBC Sport that it’s business as usual, with the club concentrating on the forthcoming fixtures against Porto and Villa. There has been no formal statement from the club regarding Ten Hag’s position.

Speaking after the 3-0 loss against Spurs Ten Hag said he was “not thinking” about losing his job, adding he and the owners are “on the same page”.

Erik ten Hag secured a new contract over the summer, and just last month, club CEO Omar Berrada expressed that he had the organization’s complete support.

Although Ten Hag is under increasing pressure, sources from BBC Sport indicated on Monday morning that the club’s leadership prefers to assess situations thoughtfully rather than react hastily to a negative outcome.

Regardless, Ten Hag is entering a crucial week, with upcoming matches against Porto in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the Premier League before the international break in October.