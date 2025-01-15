TEN PEOPLE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH SCAMMING OF A RETIRED BANKER



By Conrad Mwango



Ten people have so far been arrested in connection with the theft of over K900, 000 from a retired banker of Choma District, in Southern Province through scamming.





53-year-old Oritah Munsaka of Mochipapa Compound in Choma district lost more than K900, 000 withdrawn from her account after unknown people replaced her phone number and accessed her two bank accounts.





Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana, ZICTA Acting Director General Collins Mbulo said investigations into the matter has advanced are progressing well.





Meanwhile Mr. Mbulo has assured the general public of ZICTA’s protection saying the institution working with other law enforcement agencies is working at ending scamming incidents witnessed so far.





And Ministry of Information and Media Thabo Kawana said that while many people are dissatisfied with the operations of ZICTA, the government also understands this could be as a result of the failure to appreciate the institution.



PHOENIX NEWS