TENANT DISCONNECTED FROM ZESCO FOR PLAYING LOUD MUSIC

By Rhodah Kesia Mvula

A Man of Kabanana Township has dragged his landlord’s son to court for releasing a dog on him when he went to inquire why electricity was switched off in his house.

Lucky Phiri sued David Mubita for compensation for dog bite.

Phiri testified that on November 12, 2022 around 21 hours, he had an argument with his landlord’s son Mubita for switching off electricity in his house.

Phiri testified that while he was confronting the defendant on electricity, Mubita released the dog, which attacked and bit him on the thigh.

Phiri says despite the unfortunate incident, Mubita refused to pay for his medicals.

He narrated that he has been unwell since the bite and is unable to pay rentals due to his illness.

However, in defence, the landlord said he switched off electricity because of the loud music from Phiri’s house, music that disturbed other tenants.

Mubita denied releasing a dog on Phiri.

In passing judgement, Magistrate Harriet Mulenga advised Phiri to sue his landlord because he was the owner of the dog and not his son