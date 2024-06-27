Tension As Bad Boys 4 Reignites Will Smith And Chris Rock Feud

Two weeks ago, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” stormed to the top of the box office charts, marking a potential comeback for Will Smith despite his controversial Oscars moment earlier this year.

However, the film’s depiction of a slapping scene reminiscent of Smith’s onstage altercation with Chris Rock has sparked fresh discord between the two stars.

During the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, the actor walked onstage and assaulted comedian Chris Rock by slapping him across the face during Rock’s presentation for Best Documentary Feature.

The slap was in response to an unscripted joke Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, which was a result of alopecia. After returning to his seat, Smith even followed the slap by shouting, “Keep my wife’s name out your f*ing mouth.”

According to The Source, Chris Rock has expressed dissatisfaction with the scene in “Bad Boys 4,” viewing it as a distasteful attempt by Smith to trivialize their past conflict.

Sources close to Rock have labeled the inclusion a “cheap stunt,” criticizing Smith for allegedly making light of a serious incident. Rock, who has maintained a relatively low profile since the Oscars, reportedly finds Smith’s comedic approach to the controversy aggravating.

Will Smith, who has publicly stated that he has grown from the Oscars incident, appears to have incorporated elements of the controversy into his latest movie. Directors of “Bad Boys 4” acknowledged the parallels between the film’s narrative and real-life events, describing it as a “meta experience” for Smith’s character, Mike Lowrey.

Despite efforts to overcome the incident, tensions between the two stars seem unresolved. Sources suggest that Chris Rock remains frustrated with the ongoing attention to the altercation and may seek retaliation. The perceived trivialization of the incident in Smith’s film reportedly adds to Rock’s discontent.