Tension can set the country on fire – CCZ

THE Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has warned that there are issues that are happening in Zambia and are causing tension and if not checked could easily set the country on fire there.

And the CCZ the Church is enjoying a good relationship with government but shall not abdicate its spiritual mandate of advocating for justice and begin to praise and worship those in government.

Fr Emmanuel Chikoya, the CCZ general secretary says the promise of adherence to the rule of law by President Hakainde Hichilema had been broken as the UPND cadres have been rampaging in communities harassing and causing mayhem, while disturbing people’s lives.

There is a picture that the country is tense. I am not in any way trying to excuse any illegal action. The police have been swift in arresting members of the opposition but have been reluctant to arrest those associated with the ruling party.