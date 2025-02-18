TENSION ERUPTS BETWEEN FARMERS AND AGRO-DEALERS IN KATETE OVER LOAN REPAYMENT ISSUES



Confusion and tension have erupted between farmers and agro-dealers in Katete District after several farmers, who applied for loans through the government’s Sustainable Agriculture Finance Facility (SAFF), encountered difficulties repaying their loans.





The affected farmers were unable to access the loans as expected but instead made agreements with certain agro-dealers to receive agricultural inputs.



Under these agreements, farmers were to repay the agro-dealers once they secured the promised government funds. However, delays in the disbursement of these funds have led to disputes and uncertainty.





Bulawayo Banda, one of the affected farmers in the district, told Breeze FM News that negotiations for repayment after the harvest have proven futile.



He explained that the agro dealers are demanding immediate payment instead of agreeing to a repayment schedule post-harvest.





Katete Town Council Chairperson Fanuel Chama expressed concern, noting that if the issue is not resolved, it could significantly disrupt the livelihoods of affected farmers.



He also called for government intervention to prevent farmers from being imprisoned or forced to flee their communities.





Mr. Chama further explained that the delays in the disbursement of SAFF loans, which are crucial for small-scale farmers, could exacerbate food insecurity and poverty across the country.



In response, one of the involved agro dealers emphasized that any further delay in payments would be considered a breach of contract and would not be tolerated.





When asked about allowing farmers to repay the loans after harvest, the agro dealers rejected the suggestion, arguing that such an arrangement would negatively impact their businesses.





The situation remains tense, with both parties waiting for a resolution that could alleviate the pressures facing Katete’s farming community.