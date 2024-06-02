Tension in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of result announcement

There are some fears in the heartland of ex-President Jacob Zuma that violence could break out if the electoral commission announces the results as planned later today.

Zuma’s newly formed MK party has done phenomenally well nationally, but especially in KwaZulu-Natal province – where the results say it has taken 45% of the votes for the provincial legislature.

Zuma has complained of electoral irregularities, believing that the MK got a higher share of the poll. He wants the announcement postponed.

In light of this, Jeen, 60, is worried about the possible reaction coming from Zuma’s supporters if the electoral commission goes ahead.

“I hope there’s still going to be peace and not chaos here in Durban,” she said.

Jeen is reminded of the 2021 riots sparked following the handing down of a prison sentence for Zuma.

“We pray that it doesn’t happen because we have been through it before”.

Anele Hlamini, 26, works in hospitality. She’ll be following the results with her family.

“I’ll have a glass of Merlot will I’ll be watching the results with my parents,” she said.

Anele is part of a high number of voters in this region who have withdrawn their support of the ANC.

“Enough is enough, I don’t want the ANC to win. I voted for them for as long as I can remember but they’ve been just so disappointing.”