TENSION RISES BETWEEN UMUZ AND EMOLUMENTS COMMISSION OVER STALLED NEGOTIATIONS AT QUASI-GOVT INSTITUTIONS





Tension is rising between the United Mineworkers’ Union of Zambia-UMUZ- and the Emoluments Commission over stalled negotiations at quasi-government institutions.





UMUZ president Wisdom Ngwira has criticized the commission for its alleged detrimental impact on workers’ rights, citing one institution that has gone without a salary increment for nearly four years, despite annual raises before the commission’s involvement.





Mr. Ngwira, who issued a seven-day ultimatum to the commission last Friday, is still demanding that they set negotiation parameters and warned of severe consequences, including publicly naming the three institutions involved, if the deadline is not met.





The UMUZ president in an interview with Phoenix News has expressed frustration over the commission’s failure to determine negotiation parameters, which has hindered the union’s ability to negotiate freely with employers.





He says this has resulted in prolonged wage stagnation, despite members’ demands for results, further revealing that multiple engagements with the commission over the past three years have been futile, leaving the union with no choice but to consider drastic measures.



PN