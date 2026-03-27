🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Tensions at ACC as Nyasulu Apprehended During Mundubile Summons
Tensions flared in Lusaka this morning after former ZAMMSA Director General Victor Nyasulu was apprehended at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) premises following a confrontation linked to the summoning of Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile.
Mundubile had been called in by the ACC in connection with a 2015 transaction involving alleged payments to companies linked to him, part of an ongoing probe that has not yet been formally detailed by the Commission. The development drew a group of supporters to the ACC offices near Kulima Tower Bus Station, creating a charged environment as the lawmaker arrived.
According to accounts from the scene, Nyasulu was apprehended after allegedly engaging in a heated verbal exchange with law enforcement officers and encouraging Mundubile not to comply with police instructions to leave the premises without addressing supporters.
Officers had reportedly directed that the interaction remain controlled, in line with procedure.
The situation quickly escalated, with police moving in to enforce order as crowds gathered around the facility. Nyasulu was subsequently taken into custody, though authorities have not yet issued a formal statement outlining the specific charges or circumstances of his apprehension.
The incident underlines the increasingly tense intersection between law enforcement processes and political mobilisation, particularly when high-profile figures are involved. It also reflects the broader sensitivity surrounding corruption-related investigations in an election-bound political climate.
Further updates are expected as the ACC clarifies both the status of its investigation into Mundubile and the legal position of those apprehended during the incident.
© The People’s Brief | Chileshe Sengwe
Ayenda by air
Hakainde’s Zambia .
SICK.
What is sick is your diatribe. Nyansulu thinks he is above the law. Well the law dealt with him. Interfering with the law is a miademeaner and he will spend the night in the coolers while we laugh at how such an elderly man can behave in such an uncouth manner. Thrown in to land cruiser like that? What a fool to stoop so low in his conduct.
Mundubile is facing investigations based on what Kambwili stated. Law enforcement are just doing what the are supposed to do. Investigate. If Mundubile is clearer then he cM move on. The person you should all blame is Kambwili and his reckless outbursts. Dont hate the messenager…the police are just doing what they are employed to do.
Order please.
These people were used to lawlessness, and when they are told to adhere to the law, they find it difficult.
It was maturity for Mundubile to have heeded the law enforcers, instead of listening to those disgruntled supporters like this Nyasulu – Things would have gotten out of hand.
Very strange – What is NORMAL is considered abnormal, and now what was abnormal is considered Normal.
Warning!! To most sound minded and unbiased citizens this type of law enforcement does not sit well with our conscious. What we need is well rounded police service.
What adequate explanation can be given to throw a human being in this manner. This is disappointing and reflects poorly on the current leadership.
There are two videos, one for 5.43 minutes and the other for 1.13 minutes in which the gentleman in red shirt was ultimately lifted and carried to the back of a van. When you watch, clearly, there was conduct likely to breach peace.
Exactly and some loose cannon finds this wrong? One has to wonder what kind of society he expects to live under?