🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Tensions at ACC as Nyasulu Apprehended During Mundubile Summons





Tensions flared in Lusaka this morning after former ZAMMSA Director General Victor Nyasulu was apprehended at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) premises following a confrontation linked to the summoning of Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile.





Mundubile had been called in by the ACC in connection with a 2015 transaction involving alleged payments to companies linked to him, part of an ongoing probe that has not yet been formally detailed by the Commission. The development drew a group of supporters to the ACC offices near Kulima Tower Bus Station, creating a charged environment as the lawmaker arrived.





According to accounts from the scene, Nyasulu was apprehended after allegedly engaging in a heated verbal exchange with law enforcement officers and encouraging Mundubile not to comply with police instructions to leave the premises without addressing supporters.





Officers had reportedly directed that the interaction remain controlled, in line with procedure.





The situation quickly escalated, with police moving in to enforce order as crowds gathered around the facility. Nyasulu was subsequently taken into custody, though authorities have not yet issued a formal statement outlining the specific charges or circumstances of his apprehension.





The incident underlines the increasingly tense intersection between law enforcement processes and political mobilisation, particularly when high-profile figures are involved. It also reflects the broader sensitivity surrounding corruption-related investigations in an election-bound political climate.





Further updates are expected as the ACC clarifies both the status of its investigation into Mundubile and the legal position of those apprehended during the incident.



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