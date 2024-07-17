Tensions Rise in UKA Alliance as NDC Leader Saboi Imboela Denounces PF Ties



By Muvi Reporter



In a dramatic exchange on a WhatsApp platform for the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA), National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Saboi Imboela criticized Patriotic Front (PF) member Chanoda Ngwira, accusing him of fostering confusion within the alliance.





Imboela recounted the origins of the UKA, asserting that the alliance never intended to partner with the PF, which she described as tainted and unpopular among many Zambians. According to Imboela, it was PF’s Given Lubinda who pleaded for the PF to be included in the alliance.



Despite PF being the largest party in the UKA due to its elected representatives across various levels of government, Imboela and other members expressed frustration. She warned PF members against belittling their alliance partners, reminding them that the smaller parties have existed without PF and highlighting the PF’s humiliating defeat in the 2021 general elections.



“I have never been PF and I will never be,” Imboela declared, raising questions about the stability of the UKA alliance and whether this marks the beginning of internal fractures.