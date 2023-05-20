Tesco Chairman To Step Down Over Misconduct Claims

United Kingdom supermarket giant, Tesco, said on Friday that its chairman, John Allan, would step down next month following newspaper allegations over his conduct towards women.

“We are well advanced in our search for a new chair and will make an announcement in due course,” interim chair Byron Grote said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange.

Grote said he would helm Tesco’s annual general meeting on June 16, when Allan will step down after eight years in the chair.

Last week, the Guardian newspaper reported that Allan “faces claims of inappropriate and unprofessional behaviour from four women”.

It said that Allan, 74, allegedly touched the bottom of a senior Tesco staff member at last year’s AGM.

“Three of these allegations are vigorously denied by John, for the other John unreservedly apologised for the comment he made,” the Tesco statement said.

The retail chain said it had commissioned an “extensive review” of the allegations backed by external lawyers.

“This review has not identified any evidence or complaints in relation to John at the Tesco 2022 AGM, or at all in his tenure as Tesco chair,” it said.

AFP