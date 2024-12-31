Tesla replaces laid-off U.S. workers with foreigners using H-1B visas

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has reportedly hired foreign workers with H-1B visas after a wave of layoffs in the U.S.

Electrek reported on Monday that Tesla recently “ramped up its use of H-1B visas to replace U.S. workers it let go during a wave of layoffs earlier this year.”

Current and former Tesla employees confirmed the car company’s move in recent days, Electrek said. Tesla reportedly laid off at least 14% of its 120,000 workers in 2024.

Over the past week, supporters of President-elect Donald Trump’s MAGA movement have been furious with Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) co-chairs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy after they called for an increase in H-1B visas and suggested U.S. workers were inferior.

Musk is also Tesla’s CEO and largest shareholder.

“The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B,” Musk wrote on X last week. “Take a big step back and F— YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

Electrek pointed out that Musk entered the U.S. on a student visa. Musk’s brother later admitted that they were in the country illegally when their Zip2 startup company was launched.

H-1B visas are controversial because some believe they take job opportunities from U.S. workers. Visa holders must continue working for the company that sponsors them or leave the country.