Tesla’s sales in Germany recorded another sharp decline last month, according to official data released Wednesday, March 5, following CEO Elon Musk’s vocal support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) during the country’s recent elections.

Only 1,429 Tesla electric vehicles were registered in Germany in February, marking a staggering 76 percent drop compared to the same month last year, the KBA federal transport authority reported. This follows a nearly 60 percent decline in January, bringing Tesla’s total sales in the country down 70 percent for the first two months of 2025.

The AfD secured nearly 21 percent of the vote in Germany’s national elections on February 23, achieving a historic result. The party’s rise was fueled, in part, by Musk’s endorsement on his social media platform X, where he claimed that only the AfD could “save Germany.” Despite its electoral gains, the AfD remains isolated in Germany’s parliament, as mainstream parties refuse to collaborate with the far-right group due to the country’s historical context.

Tesla’s struggles come as electric vehicle sales in Germany face broader challenges, with demand softening after the government scrapped key subsidy programs. However, while Tesla continues to see declining sales, the overall electric vehicle sector is showing signs of recovery. In February, approximately 36,000 battery-powered cars were registered in Germany, representing a 31 percent increase from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the wider automotive market in Germany also saw a decline, with new vehicle registrations dropping 6.4 percent from the previous month to around 203,400 units.