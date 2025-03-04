TEST RUNS AT MULUNGUSHI TEXTILES WILL COMMENCE ON MARCH 22 – GOVT



COMMERCE, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga has disclosed that test runs will commence at Mulungushi Textiles on March 22, in readiness for the company’s official launch.





Meanwhile, Mulenga says the “imita ufole” statement by Vice President Mutale Nalumango was misconstrued, saying it is government’s responsibility to help vulnerable expectant mothers.





Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday interview, Mulenga said the official opening of the Mulungushi Textiles plant would proceed based on the outcome of the test runs.





“When we talk about Mulungushi Textiles, I am excited about this one because governments in and governments out used Mulungushi Textiles as a political tool or traditional ceremony”.



