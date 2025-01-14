Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defies Biden and orders flags ‘full-staff’ for Trump inauguration

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered his state’s flags to be flown at “full-staff” for Donald Trump’s inauguration in direct defiance of Joe Biden’s presidential order.

Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff during a national period of mourning for the death of former President Jimmy Carter, who was a Democrat.

On Dec. 29, Biden’s presidential decree called for flags displayed on “all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions” to be flown at half-staff “for a period of 30 days from the day of his death.”

The 30-day mourning period was set to last through the Trump inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump posted to TruthSocial on Jan. 3, “The Democrats are all ‘giddy’ about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at “half mast” during my Inauguration. They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves.”

Abbott, a fervent Trump supporter, made his announcement on Monday, citing a federal statute that says “the U.S. flag should be displayed ‘especially on…Inauguration Day, January 20.’

Abbott is quoted in the release:

“Texas continues to mourn with our fellow Americans across the country over the passing of former President Jimmy Carter. President Carter’s steadfast leadership left a lasting legacy that will be felt for generations to come, which together as a nation we honor by displaying flags at half-staff for 30 days. On January 20, our great nation will celebrate our democratic tradition of transferring power to a new President by inaugurating the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. As we unite our country and usher in this new era of leadership, I ordered all flags to be raised to full-staff at the Texas Capitol and all state buildings for the inauguration of President Trump. While we honor the service of a former President, we must also celebrate the service of an incoming President and the bright future ahead for the United States of America.”