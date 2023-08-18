Texas woman detained after Trump judge received threats

A Texas woman is accused of making death threats against a judge who is presiding over a criminal investigation into former US President Donald Trump.

Abigail Jo Shry, 43, is accused of calling the court in Washington, DC, on August 5 and calling US District Judge Tanya Chutkan a racial slur.

Ms. Shry is also accused of threatening to kill a Democratic congressman.

According to a court filing, she acknowledged making the call once detectives found her phone number.

You are in our crosshairs, we want to murder you,” Ms. Shry allegedly warned the judge handling a case against Mr. Trump alleging election interference in the phone call.

According to the prosecution, Ms. Shry said, “We are coming to kill you if Trump doesn’t win in 2024.”

According to the court document, the caller also threatened the LGBT community and all Democrats in Washington, DC.

She allegedly also threatened to murder Houston mayoral candidate and black Texas Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee.

Three days later, when federal investigators went to Ms. Shry’s house in the Houston suburb of Alvin, she claimed she had no plans to travel to Washington, DC, to carry out her threats, according to the court document.

She allegedly went on to say that “we need to worry” if Shelia Jackson Lee visits Alvin.

The day before receiving the menacing call, Mr. Trump had written in capital letters on his Truth Social social media page: “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” On allegations related to the election conspiracy, he had been arraigned the previous day.

In a court session last Friday, Judge Chutkan cautioned that neither side should make any “inflammatory statements” regarding the issue.