Textile sector crucial to Zambia’s economic diversification – Govt

Textile sector crucial to Zambia’s economic diversification – Government



Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Permanent Secretary Subeta Mutelo has disclosed that government is targeting growth in the Manufacturing sector with the textile industry being the top priority due to its potential for growth and job creation for Zambians.



Ms Mutelo says the textile industry plays a key role towards Zambia’s economic diversification and industrialization agenda as outlined in the 8th National Development Plan.



She says it is for this reason the ministry launched the Medium and Small Enterprises policy, which includes deliberate policy measures aimed at ensuring that MSMEs contribute to job creation.



The Permanent Secretary says in order to achieve this, the government has placed deliberate focus on manufacturing and specifically the textile sector.



Ms. Mutelo was speaking during the Regional Women and Youth Weaving Training Graduation ceremony in Lusaka today.



A total of 34 participants drawn from Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Zambia have been equipped with Weaving Skills.



The participants have acquired advanced Weaving skills, enabling them to produce high-quality products with good trending designs.



The Weaving Training under the regional women and youth weaving training programme is being implemented by the Handloom Textiles Technologies Association of Zambia (HATTAZ) and supported by the International Trade Centre and We Effect Zambia.



And We Effect Country Director Albert Mutasa says the programme is critical to enhance and facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration among the three participating countries.



Meanwhile, Mr. Mutasa expressed concern the slow growth of the cotton industry in Zambia.



He is appealing to the government to implement positive policies that will ensure the gaps in the cotton industry are mitigated.