TFM BOSS ASKED ME TO SIGN FALSE LETTER TO HH AND SCANDALISE MASEBO – NOEL NKHOMA
By Zondiwe Mbewe
Economist Noel Nkhoma has revealed that South African company TFM board chairman Mcebisi Mlonzi approached him with a request to sign a misleading letter to President Hakainde Hichilema meant to scandalise Health Minister Sylvia Masebo.
Mlonzi recently caused the circulation of a letter in which he was claiming that he had been approached by representatives of the Health Minister who were asking f ….
(Read full story @ diggers.news)
A cursory search online will reveal that this Mlonzi gentleman is a con artist and has had several run ins with the law in SA on fraud allegations
This is fake news. Noel Nkhoma is a respected gentleman he cannot engage himself in such rubbish. This news lacks the beginning and has no end! Sorry!
Mr. Nkhoma was asked to sign the letter, in what capacity?
South Africa is full of such characters can’t be suprised if its true.