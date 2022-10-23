Home Politics PF TFM BOSS ASKED ME TO SIGN FALSE LETTER TO HH AND SCANDALISE...

TFM BOSS ASKED ME TO SIGN FALSE LETTER TO HH AND SCANDALISE MASEBO – NOEL NKHOMA

By
zamobserver
-
4
61
NOEL NKHOMA

TFM BOSS ASKED ME TO SIGN FALSE LETTER TO HH AND SCANDALISE MASEBO – NOEL NKHOMA

By Zondiwe Mbewe

Economist Noel Nkhoma has revealed that South African company TFM board chairman Mcebisi Mlonzi approached him with a request to sign a misleading letter to President Hakainde Hichilema meant to scandalise Health Minister Sylvia Masebo.

Mlonzi recently caused the circulation of a letter in which he was claiming that he had been approached by representatives of the Health Minister who were asking f ….

(Read full story @ diggers.news)

4 COMMENTS

  1. A cursory search online will reveal that this Mlonzi gentleman is a con artist and has had several run ins with the law in SA on fraud allegations

  2. This is fake news. Noel Nkhoma is a respected gentleman he cannot engage himself in such rubbish. This news lacks the beginning and has no end! Sorry!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© The Zambian Observer