Thabo Bester appeals to Constitutional Court over prison conditions ruling

Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has turned to the Constitutional Court to challenge a Free State High Court ruling that dismissed his bid to contest alleged poor prison conditions.

The High Court ruled in February 2025 that his case should be heard in a civil, not criminal, court.

Bester argues the decision is unjust and is also pursuing a conditional leave to appeal in the Free State High Court. He and his co-accused face multiple charges related to his dramatic prison escape.