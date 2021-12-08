KAWANA APPOINTED DIRECTOR & SPOKESPERSON, MINISTRY OF INFORMATION

UPND Alliance Media Director Mr Thabo Kawana has today been appointed Director as well as Spokesperson at the Ministry of Information and Media under the new dawn government.

Until his appointment, Mr Kawana was Movement for Democratic Change MDC and UPND Alliance Media Director.

Mr Kawana’s office now moves from the MDC Secretariat to the Government Complex where the Ministry of Information and Media is located.

Mr Kawana writes below;

Today is the day that the Lord has made and surely we are rejoicing in it.

Suffice to now state officially that offices have since changed from MDC Secretariat to Govt complex as we take on our new role in keeping the citizens truthfully and timely informed.

Dear scribes, I have earlier today received my appointment letter as DIRECTOR- SPOKESPERSON at the Ministry of information and Media.

I want to take this opportunity to thank you for the cordial relations and work spirit we shared from our days in opposition all thru to the current position.

I now look forward to a continued good working relationship with all of you as we take on our new role and trajectory going forward.

I remain

Thabo Kawana

Former UPND ALLIANCE MEDIA DIRECTOR.