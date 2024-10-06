Thabo Kawana carelessly and unfairly condemned citizens while justifying criminal conduct of the  Soldiers in Mufulira- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

UPND’s Communication Crisis



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;



The security incidence in Mufulira, in the era of social media, required an immediate, mature and calming robust response, especially that it involved both the Zambia Army and civilians in the area.



Last night, some soldiers engaged in wanton acts of violence and disturbances against civilians, resulting in numerous injuries and property damage.



Their conduct was confirmed by Kankoyo MP, Hon. Heartson Mabeta who posted the deeply concerning development and violence, on his Facebook page.



It has however taken over 18hrs before a credible response could come from Government.



The first statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana, in the morning was totally careless, without authority and unfairly condemned citizens while justifying criminal conduct of the recruits…sadly the public media began to use it immediately.



In the first place, where was the statement from the Zambia Army? or Ministry of Defence? Ministry of Home Affairs? Or the Chief Government Spokesperson?



You mean in Zambia, a group of uniformed soldiers can gather and drive into CBD, encircle the town and mercilessly beat citizens? And Kawana says that’s normal?



I’m glad that the Zambia Army has affirmed its role and the essence of promoting public trust and discipline in its rank and file.



It is good that a mature, serious statment has finally been issued.



This was serious matter requiring an authorative, calming and robust statement.



Below is the statement;



Statement on Army Recruits Attacking Mufulira Residents.



The Zambia Army is deeply concerned about an incident that took place yesterday, 05 October 2024, in Mufulira involving a Section of Army Recruits based at Taung Up Barracks.



Reports received indicate that three of our Recruits were attacked by a group of taxi drivers in the Central Business District of Mufulira resulting in one of them receiving various body injuries and has since been admitted to Ronald Ross Hospital. We are further informed that on seeing their injured comrade, the other two recruits called for reinforcement from their fellow recruits, who consequently engaged in acts of violence and disturbances against civilians, resulting in injuries and property damage.



We wish to unequivocally condemn this behaviour by our Recruits. The Zambia Army is mandated to serving and protecting the people of Zambia. Any actions that violate our mandate are unacceptable and will not be condoned.



A thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify those responsible.



The perpetrators will face appropriate disciplinary measures, in accordance with the provisions of the Defence Act Chapter 106 of the laws of Zambia.



We extend our sincere apologies to the affected individuals and communities.



However, in line with the unfortunate incident in Mufulira, the Zambia Army would like to urge members of the public to co-exist with soldiers, and refrain from provoking or harassing Army personnel, especially Recruits who are just beginning to understand tenets of good soldiering.



Provocative behaviour can lead to dangerous situations and undermine the trust between the Army and the public.



The Zambia Army is committed to preserving the sovereignty and defending the territorial integrity of the Republic of Zambia, and contribute to the maintenance of world peace.



Let us work together to maintain peace and harmony in our country and communities. We are a People’s Army.



(Signed)

Sydney Mwewa

Lieutenant Colonel

Army Spokesperson