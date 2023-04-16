Thabo Kawana Cries Fowl, Calls S Brian Hapunda And Bangwe Navile Thieves And Dogs

THABO KAWANA CRIES FOWL, CALLS TWO FORMER DIPLOMATS THIEVES AND DOGS

MINISTRY of Information and Media, Director Spokesperson Thabo Kawana has taken a swipe at former Diplomats Brian Hapunda and Bangwe Navile for no apparent reason.

In his rant the Director Spokesperson lamented while accusing the two of twisting his views on national matters that he posts in many WhatsApp blogs like the well known Dynamic Analysis Zambia group.

He accuses the two respected ex diplomats of twisting his statements in a bid to sway his boss Mr Hakainde Sammy Hichilema President of UPND and the Republic of Zambia to fire him from the position that was created for him a year and some months ago.

In his accusation, he also took time to school the two ex diplomats on what he thinks constitutes a government statement arguing that all such statements are signed officially.

The vocal and mouthful Director Kawana has since vowed that the two, Brian Hapunda and Bangwe Navile will never see light of day in foreign service ever again, all the while calling the ma imbwa (Dogs).

“If you want you can now write that Govt calls Brian Hapunda and Bangwe Navile dogs and thieves (Ba Imbwa Masholi) you are so uncouth, you little idiots” the Government Spokesman cried.