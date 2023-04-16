Thabo Kawana Focus On Your Health And Thank Lungu For Taking You To India – Charity

KAWANA FOCUS ON YOUR HEALTH AND THANK LUNGU FOR TAKING YOU TO INDIA – CHARITY

PF founder member Charity Banda says Thabo Kawana must focus on his health, and should be thankful to former president Edgar Lungu for having sent him to India for medical attention than disparaging the former head of state.

Reacting to Ministry of Information media director Kawana’s remarks that Lungu’s morning exercises are not helping him assume his proper role as elder statesman or father of the nation the PF are crying for, Banda said there were many things Kawana should concern himself with like the mealie meal shortages and skyrocketing prices of the same, and more importantly his health rather than talking about Lungu’s workouts.

“Kawana you were once PF and you know what our president, the statesman himself Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu did for you, your health. I am talking about ukulwala kobe (your sickness. Thabo you must be thankful,” Banda said, adding that Lungu is merely doing workouts with his party members and trying to make peace within his party.

She claimed that people wanted PF back in office, saying there was no problem with Kawana urging President Hichilema to do his own workouts.

