Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana has dismissed reports about a letter circulating on various social media platforms, defaming Zambia Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga.



Here are the highlights;



✅️The letter in question is addressed to the British High Commissioner, and reference is made to Sexual and Office Abuse by Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Mr. Hamoonga.





✅️The letter indicates to have been written by Hachongo Hamusola and has contact details for PS Kawana.



✅️Meanwhile, the Permanent secretary has been receiving incessant phone calls from different people trying to find out why a letter written to the High Commission by a whistle-blower has his mobile phone number.





✅️Mr. Kawana observed that the action is gross misuse of democratic freedom of expression.



✅️However, members of the public should remain calm as relevant authorities are actively investigating the matter and closing in on the culprits.





✅️The Permanent Secretary has urged individuals with appetite to bring other people down to avoid causing embarrassment to the country in this fashion.





✅️Citizens should be responsible as they exercise their freedom of speech to avoid actions that waste resources or compromise the country’s reputation with international partners.

CREDIT: Ministry of Information and Media – Zambia