THABO KAWANA IS LYING, HICHILEMA DOESN’T SPEAK TO LUNGU – MWAMBA



PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba has rubbished Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana revelations that President Hakainde Hichilema usually speaks to his predecessor Edgar Lungu.





Yesterday during a media briefing Kawana said President Lungu told him that he talks to President Hichilema from time to time. He claimed Lungu told him that the two enjoy a good relations and that the animosity was just between supporters.





Kawana also alleged that the statements alleged posted under Lungu are not authored by him. He said Lungu is sick and his name is being just used.



The Information and Media Permanent Secretary called on his family to take charge of Lungu and asked his party to leave Lungu to rest.





Kawana who also claimed Lungu was on cancer treatment said he had done his chemotherapy and was awaiting the Doctor to advise him whether to come back home or undergo other medicals.



Kawana said Lungu is the one who called him to check on how he is doing as he was worried about him.





But Mwamba said this was all lies and wondered how Kawana would go public to discuss Information about the former President. He said Lungu just like any citizen enjoys privacy.





Mwamba challenged President Hichilema to fire Kawana for discussing the information of the former President’s health.



He said Lungu had not been speaking to Hichilema contrary to what Kawana was claiming.