THABO KAWANA IS NOT SUPPOSED TO BE A CIVIL SERVANT- Laura Miti

Laura Miti wrote…

My friend and boss, Sydney Mwansa, made the apt point that, while Thabo Kawana’s perceived exhibitionism when he bought a car for his wife was ill advised, there is something more serious that should have worried the nation, but seemed not to.

It is that Mr Kawana, a politician, is holding a Director job in the civil service. How did he get there? It is not the President’s role to appoint anyone below PS, and as I have said before, even that power is one that should be removed from the presidency. The President appointing anyone he wants to be CEO of a Ministry it is detrimental to the functioning of the civil service .

But back to the Director position. A Director should be appointed by the Public Service Management Division (PSMD). I just don’t see how the PSMD decides to fly in an individual from outthere into a senior position in a Ministry. This can only happen, in my view, when someone somewhere gives instructions they have no right to.

I wonder if various Presidents ever think about how career civil servants with indepth qualifications and experience feel when they are supervised by someone who has not a day of experience or basic knowledge of the complex operations of government. Why do we insult people who deserve promotion like this?

More importantly why are our Presidents so uncaring about how they treat the engine of government. Busy putting in water instead of oil😔.

All that to say, we citizens must learn when to use our voice of protest. This screaming at the colour of a building is painted while ignoring developing cracks in the foundation does not advance our country. It also plays into politician’s hands.