By Mwaka Ndawa

MINISTRY of Information and Media director Thabo Kawana has petitioned his wife Ilyampu Mushota in the Lusaka High Court for the disolution of their marriage.

Kawana is praying to the court that his seven-year marriage to Mushota be dissolved as there are no chances for reconciliation.

He is also seekin an order that his wife be granted custody of their two children.

In his petition for divorce, Kawana said he was lawfully married to Mushota an immigration officer at St Ignatius Church in Lusaka on June 20, 2015.

He said following their separation, the couple last co-habitted on September 18, 2018 in Kitwe at Plot No.5065 Freedom Avenue, Riverside.

Kawana said there are two children of the family aged 10 and six.

“There has been no previous proceedings in any court in Zambia or elsewhere with reference to the said marriage, or between the petitioner and the respondent with reference to any property of either or both of them,” said Kawana. “The petitioner and the respondent have lived apart for a continuous period of at least two years immediately preceding the presentation of the petition and the respondent consents to a decree nisi being granted to the petitioner.”

He further prayed that each party bears its own costs.