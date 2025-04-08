THABO KAWANA VOWED TO GO FOR MY HEAD, SAYS JJ BANDA

KAWANA VOWED TO GO FOR MY HEAD, SAYS JJ BANDA.

…..Narrates His Abduction Odeal



Thabo Kawana who speaks for Government as Permanent Secretary to respond to Emmanuel Jay Banda at a media briefing scheduled for 11:00 hrs.





In a live broadcast last evening, Banda the former member of Parliament for Petauke who has sought aslym in Europe also narrated how he was abducted and tortured.





Banda names three State House top official and UPND Youth leader in his abduction saga.





The fugitive former MP went live last evening speaking publicly and challenged Kawana to speak out. He also alleged that he survived poison whi h claimed one life while he was hospitalized in Chipata.