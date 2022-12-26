Thabo Kawana Was Offside He Would Have Learned A Lesson From My Past Mistake Despite The Fact That I Never Worked In Govt- Maxwell Chongu



Maxwell Chongu

MR. THABO KAWANA WAS OFFSIDE HE WOULD HAVE LEARNED A LESSON FROM MY PAST MISTAKE DESPITE THE FACT THAT I NEVER WORKED IN GOVERNMENT.

Mr. Thabo Kawana is serving in government at director level which gives him the privilege of accessing loans with flexible terms and conditions making it possible for him to purchase that vehicle for his wife.

However Mr. Thabo Kawana should have known better that flaunting wealth on social media amidst high cost of living affecting majority citizens regardless of their political affiliation is a red flag.

Zambians today are complaining of high cost of living, increase in the price of fuel, electricity terrifs, late delivery of farm inputs, lack of Business and Employment Opportunities above all shortage of money in circulation and to see a leader flaunting wealth on social media whilst majority citizens are wallowing in abject poverty or living slightly above the poverty line sends a very wrong signal to the general public and pose huge reputation risk on the part of the new dawn administration.

Whilst i don’t blame Mr. Thabo Kawana for showing love, affection and appreciation to his wife by blessing her with a vehicle it would have been wise if he did it quietly away from social media to avoid being misunderstood.

We are living in an era that has seen the middle class in our country to have been suffocated and this has impacted negatively ( economically) to the grassroots mainly YOUTHS and WOMEN who will definitely not take it lightly seeing their leader flaunting wealth on social media when they can hardly afford a meal for themselves.

YOUNG KING COBRA

2031