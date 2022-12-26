Thabo Kawana Was Offside He Would Have Learned A Lesson From My Past Mistake Despite The Fact That I Never Worked In Govt- Maxwell Chongu

Maxwell Chongu
MR. THABO KAWANA WAS OFFSIDE HE WOULD HAVE LEARNED A LESSON FROM MY PAST MISTAKE DESPITE THE FACT THAT I NEVER WORKED IN GOVERNMENT.
Mr. Thabo Kawana is serving in government at director level which gives him the privilege of accessing loans with flexible terms and conditions making it possible for him to purchase that vehicle for his wife.
However Mr. Thabo Kawana should have known better that flaunting wealth on social media amidst high cost of living affecting majority citizens regardless of their political affiliation is a red flag.
Zambians today are complaining of high cost of living, increase in the price of fuel, electricity terrifs, late delivery of farm inputs, lack of Business and Employment Opportunities above all shortage of money in circulation and to see a leader flaunting wealth on social media whilst majority citizens are wallowing in abject poverty or living slightly above the poverty line sends a very wrong signal to the general public and pose huge reputation risk on the part of the new dawn administration.
Whilst i don’t blame Mr. Thabo Kawana for showing love, affection and appreciation to his wife by blessing her with a vehicle it would have been wise if he did it quietly away from social media to avoid being misunderstood.
We are living in an era that has seen the middle class in our country to have been suffocated and this has impacted negatively ( economically) to the grassroots mainly YOUTHS and WOMEN who will definitely not take it lightly seeing their leader flaunting wealth on social media when they can hardly afford a meal for themselves.
YOUNG KING COBRA
2031
Thanks to our impotent and useless president when it comes to fighting corruption, you and your fellow PF thieves can continue enjoying stolen money. Corruption pays.
Timely advice from one political thug to another.
think Mr Kawana has mentioned the source. The explanation has put it clearly that it is a car loan or bought it through a loan and money will be deducted fromfrtill ish salary till the loan is cleared, if people are not satisfied with his explanation they can just check with the car dealer where the vehicle was bought or loaned if there’s something of that nature then from there you will pick it up the issue, period. We share many good things during Christmas there’s nothing wrong even for him apologising is just a matter of respect otherwise concerned citizens can investigate first before concludIng. My thought. What is fun is thatthat the ones shouting the loudest are the court clients in corrupt cases and the club there were and still in, but of course not withstanding the genuine voices.