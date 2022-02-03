KAWANA’S POSITION MUST HAVE BEEN SUBJECTED TO COMPETITION

THE DEBATE ON THABO KAWANA’S APPOINTMENT AS DIRECTOR AND SPOKESPERSON, MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA: WHAT DOES THE SUPREME LAW GUIDES?*

Alot have been said about the new position and subsequent appointment of Thabo Kawana as Director and Spokesperson at the ministry of information and media.

Some people have questioned the legality of Thabo’s appointment while others warning him of future problems once UPND administration is out of power.

But what does the law say on such matters?

Article 174.(1) guides that Subject to the recommendations of the relevant Service Commission, the power to constitute offices for the public service and to abolish those offices vests in the President

In this case the President is empowered to create or constitute offices in the public service which include Thabo’s new office.

In addition, Article 185.(1) stresses that The President has, in accordance with and subject to the other provisions of this Constitution, the power to appoint and confirm public officers

This provision empowers the president to appoint and confirm public officers including Thabo Kawana?

Then where is the issue or illegality about Thabo’s appointment and on this new position created at the ministry of information and media?

With the above provisions, we can now debate whether or not the appointment of Thabo Kawana as director and Spokesperson at the Ministry of Information and Media was or is illegal.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi