Thabo Mbeki criticizes Rasool for publicly denouncing Trump, calls it a diplomatic misstep

Mbeki criticizes Rasool for publicly denouncing Trump, calls it a diplomatic misstep





Former South African president Thabo Mbeki has criticized the actions of Ebrahim Rasool, South Africa’s former ambassador to the U.S., after Rasool publicly denounced president Donald Trump during a webinar.





Mbeki described the move as a diplomatic misstep, stressing that ambassadors should prioritize their country’s interests and maintain positive relations with the host nation, rather than offering personal criticisms of its leadership.





Mbeki argued that Rasool’s expulsion from the U.S. was an expected consequence of such public remarks, highlighting that they weaken an ambassador’s ability to perform their duties effectively.

While acknowledging his personal connection to Rasool, Mbeki emphasized the importance of handling disagreements privately through proper diplomatic channels. The former president used the incident to reaffirm the need for South Africa to maintain strong relations with the U.S., despite the diplomatic setback.