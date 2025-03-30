Thabo Mbeki urges South Africa to ease tensions with US, warns of economic risks

Mbeki urges South Africa to ease tensions with US, warns of economic risks



Former President Thabo Mbeki has urged the government to ease tensions with the United States, warning that the country “doesn’t need enemies” amid an increasingly strained diplomatic relationship.





In his recent comments, Mbeki emphasized the need for dialogue and peaceful resolution, noting that prolonged conflict could jeopardize key economic interests, including the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which secures vital trade access to U.S. markets.





Drawing on his extensive experience in global affairs, Mbeki stressed that cooperation must replace confrontation, especially as both nations face mounting disagreements that have raised questions about the future of their partnership.