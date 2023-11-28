Thai Deputy Prime Minister visits Israel to return freed captives

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara is on the way to Israel to bring back the 17 Thai hostages who have been freed since the truce began.

Parnpree, who is also the foreign minister of Thailand, will come to Israel in under three hours.

While in Israel, he will visit three people from Thailand who were hurt in the Hamas attack on October 7. They are in the hospital. The deputy PM will also talk with other Thai workers who are working in Israel, said Thailand’s foreign ministry.

Parnpree and the 17 hostages will return to Bangkok a little after 12 pm on Thursday.

Fifteen people from Thailand are still being kept by Hamas, according to numbers given by Thai officials before.