Thailand’s child care center rampage shooting kills 37 elders, 22 children

At least 37 people, including 22 children have died in a mass shooting at a child care center in northeast Thailand.

Police spokesperson Maj. General Paisan Luesomboom confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday, October 6.

“The suspect went to look for his two-year-old son at the day care center when the incident happened, but the boy was not there.

He started shooting and stabbing people randomly at the nursery,” said Maj. General Paisan Luesomboon.

According to Al Jazeera, the suspect forced his way into a locked room where children were sleeping at the time killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before he fled the scene.

He has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following the attack and his wife and son were also among the victims.

The deadly attack took place in the rural town of Nongbua Lamphu in northeastern Thailand and the suspect was identified as Panya Kamrab , 34, former police officer who lived near the day care center and was facing drug charges.

Police also said that the gun used was purchased legally and was not a police weapon.

Meanwhile, authorities are working to determine the motive behind the attack.

Thailand’s prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, has strongly condemned the attack and has ordered the country’s national police to fast-track the investigation into the shooting.

Chan-ocha has also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

Mass shootings are rare in Thailand.

The last known incident happened in 2020 when an angry soldier facing property disputes killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations.